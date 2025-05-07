Doechii Addresses Viral Met Gala Video Of Her Yelling At Assistants

Last night's Met Gala featured Rihanna announcing her pregnancy and André 3000 wearing a whole piano. However, there was some drama when a video went viral, capturing rising singer and rapper Doechii shouting at her assistants while trying to hide from paparazzi. Now, she shared a statement.

In the clip, Doechii stands behind a wardrobe screen, yelling, "I'm ready. No, stop. Give me another umbrella now. And another. I need more fucking umbrellas." Today, she posted a TikTok of herself with her hands up and overlain text that reads, "God forbid a girl needs more umbrellas." On her Instagram Story, she wrote:

and all jokes aside I'm so so so proud of my glam team and the LV team for an incredible night ! We've been dreaming about this Met for a long time and the theme this year is in such alignment with who I am what I stand for. it's nothing but God that this year was our debut. Everyone killed it. We nailed the theme. and a time was had

Last week, Doechii joined Westside Gunn on the “Egypt” remix. Earlier this year, her ubiquitous song "Anxiety" became her first Top 10 hit.

why is doechii talking to her team like this?? I would’ve threw an umbrella AT HER so fast…. pic.twitter.com/mlDdhaqSAB — jp ☆ (@trinsbang) May 6, 2025