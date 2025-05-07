Skip to Content
News

Doechii Addresses Viral Met Gala Video Of Her Yelling At Assistants

6:26 PM EDT on May 7, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Doechii attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

|Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Last night's Met Gala featured Rihanna announcing her pregnancy and André 3000 wearing a whole piano. However, there was some drama when a video went viral, capturing rising singer and rapper Doechii shouting at her assistants while trying to hide from paparazzi. Now, she shared a statement.

In the clip, Doechii stands behind a wardrobe screen, yelling, "I'm ready. No, stop. Give me another umbrella now. And another. I need more fucking umbrellas." Today, she posted a TikTok of herself with her hands up and overlain text that reads, "God forbid a girl needs more umbrellas." On her Instagram Story, she wrote:

and all jokes aside I'm so so so proud of my glam team and the LV team for an incredible night !

We've been dreaming about this Met for a long time and the theme this year is in such alignment with who I am what I stand for. it's nothing but God that this year was our debut.

Everyone killed it. We nailed the theme.

and a time was had

Last week, Doechii joined Westside Gunn on the “Egypt” remix. Earlier this year, her ubiquitous song "Anxiety" became her first Top 10 hit.

Doechii responds to accusations of being rude to her team at the Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/5aYV7LIzv5

— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 7, 2025

