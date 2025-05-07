Beleaguered Venue Brooklyn Mirage Cancels Another Weekend Of Shows

Avant Gardner's Brooklyn Mirage was supposed to reopen last week. The East Williamsburg music venue canceled last-minute as fans were getting ready to see Austin DJ Sara Landry because they failed to meet the final inspection deadline. The shows for that weekend didn't happen, and today they announced the shows for this weekend aren't happening, either.

Canadian music production and DJ duo Loud Luxury's Friday (May 9) gig was postponed to Aug. 2, and Cloonee’s Saturday (May 10) gig was moved to the Brooklyn Storehouse. "We sincerely apologize and appreciate your continued patience as we work toward opening the Brooklyn Mirage," the venue wrote in their statement. "We will continue to keep you updated on the progress of what we know will be an incredible experience for our community."

The renovations are a result of the new Avant Gardner CEO Josh Wyatt's $10 million plan. The venue's reputation has not been great since two men leaving separate shows there in 2023 were later found dead in the nearby creek.

