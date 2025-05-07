Watch Blondshell Cover Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi”

I have said before that Addison Rae's "Diet Pepsi" is a great karaoke song, and Blondshell knows what I'm talking about. The singer-songwriter released her sophomore record If You Asked For A Picture last week, and now she's covering "Diet Pepsi."

For SiriusXM, Sabrina Teitelbaum turned the pop hit into a laid-back indie rock jam. Since the release of "Diet Pepsi," the TikTok-star-turned-singer has shared "Aquamarine" (meh), "High Fashion" (awesome), and "Headphones On" (even better). Her debut album Addison arrives June 6. Watch a clip of Blondshell's take on "Diet Pepsi" below, which comes out in full on SiriusXM tonight.