Watch Blondshell Cover Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi”

7:41 PM EDT on May 7, 2025

Daniel Topete

I have said before that Addison Rae's "Diet Pepsi" is a great karaoke song, and Blondshell knows what I'm talking about. The singer-songwriter released her sophomore record If You Asked For A Picture last week, and now she's covering "Diet Pepsi."

For SiriusXM, Sabrina Teitelbaum turned the pop hit into a laid-back indie rock jam. Since the release of "Diet Pepsi," the TikTok-star-turned-singer has shared "Aquamarine" (meh), "High Fashion" (awesome), and "Headphones On" (even better). Her debut album Addison arrives June 6. Watch a clip of Blondshell's take on "Diet Pepsi" below, which comes out in full on SiriusXM tonight.

@blondshellSirius XMU sesh airs tonight (Wed) at 9pm ET. Listen on xmu channel 35 or on their app

original sound - Blondshell

