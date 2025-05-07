Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

No Windows – “Tricky”

7:57 PM EDT on May 7, 2025

Rosie Sco

This Friday, No Windows release their new EP The Great Traitor. "Return" and "Easter Island" have served as enticing singles, and now they're sharing a final preview with the gorgeous tune "Tricky."

“‘Tricky' is as much of a love song as we’ll likely ever write," Morgan Morris explains. "Verity and I are quite cynical people so sometimes love songs can seem benign to us. There’s definitely a time and a place though. Sometimes there's this beautiful cohesion that occurs between us, it was a joy writing this song despite its deceivingly difficult guitar part that I loathe playing live, hence the song's name.”

At under three minutes, "Tricky" is a romantic ballad with an interesting edge: "Don’t speak/ You know I can be a little mean/ Not intentionally/ You turn me into someone new," Morris lulls. It also features producer Ali Chant on percussion and slide guitar, adding to the bewitching atmosphere. Listen below.

The Great Traitor is out 5/9 via Fat Possum.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Gay Meat – “Love For Fun”

November 17, 2025
News

Animal Collective Share Jetty Documentary Soundtrack

November 17, 2025
News

Man/Woman/Chainsaw – “Only Girl”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Method Of Doubt Share Fiery, Passionate New EP Total Soul Ignition

November 17, 2025
New Music

Peaer Announce First New Album In Seven Years Doppelgänger: Hear “Button”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Svalbard Share Final Song “If We Could Still Be Saved”

November 17, 2025