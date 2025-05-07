No Windows – “Tricky”

This Friday, No Windows release their new EP The Great Traitor. "Return" and "Easter Island" have served as enticing singles, and now they're sharing a final preview with the gorgeous tune "Tricky."

“‘Tricky' is as much of a love song as we’ll likely ever write," Morgan Morris explains. "Verity and I are quite cynical people so sometimes love songs can seem benign to us. There’s definitely a time and a place though. Sometimes there's this beautiful cohesion that occurs between us, it was a joy writing this song despite its deceivingly difficult guitar part that I loathe playing live, hence the song's name.”

At under three minutes, "Tricky" is a romantic ballad with an interesting edge: "Don’t speak/ You know I can be a little mean/ Not intentionally/ You turn me into someone new," Morris lulls. It also features producer Ali Chant on percussion and slide guitar, adding to the bewitching atmosphere. Listen below.

The Great Traitor is out 5/9 via Fat Possum.