Hayden Pedigo – “I’ll Be Waving As You Drive Away”

Last month, Hayden Pedigo announced his new album I’ll Be Waving As You Drive Away. The Texas-born and Oklahoma City-based fingerstyle guitarist released the opener "Long Pond Lily," and now he's back with the title track, which is also the finale.

“The title is based on a 1978 episode of Little House On The Prairie that still crushes me to this day (look up the synopsis if you have never seen it. Actually, just go watch the episode if you can)," Pedigo says, continuing:

It's a lot different than anything I have ever written before. It has this almost Chet Atkins/Merle Travis bounce to it that I've never before on a song. It's pulling from the classic 1950s chord progressions that I'm a sucker for. It's like Merle Travis's version of "I'll See You In My Dreams" flipped on its head. The opening chord clusters are kind of the Wizard of Oz moment where the screen turns to color and it kind of brings the sense of wonder and mystery I really love. It ends the album on the purest/sweetest note possible and feels like the absolute perfect way to end this record.

Watch the Townes Van Zandt-inspired music video directed by Matt Muir below.

I’ll Be Waving As You Drive Away is out 6/6 via Mexican Summer.