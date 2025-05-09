Miley Cyrus – “More To Lose”

Miley Cyrus' new album Something Beautiful arrives at the end of the month. The pop star has been releasing singles in tracklist order, and the first three — "Prelude," "Something Beautiful," and "End Of The World" — featured unexpected collaborators such as Cole Haden of Model/Actriz, Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado, and members of Alvvays. Now, she's back with track four, "More To Lose."

Cyrus debuted "More To Lose" live on Saturday in New York during an intimate show at Casa Cipriani. While introducing the song, she said, “I have a lot of people that I’ve known and loved for a very long time in this room. Even a couple of exes.” At a Spotify event on Tuesday, she played the entire LP and its accompanying film, and she said that it's "not only my best album, but also my gayest."

Cyrus co-produced "More To Lose" with Jonathan Rado, Michael Pollack, Shawn Everett, BJ Burton, and Autumn Rowe. Check out the video below.

Something Beautiful is out 5/30 on Columbia.