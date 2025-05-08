Skip to Content
Moses Sumney & Hayley Williams – “I Like It I Like It”

8:51 AM EDT on May 8, 2025

Last week, Moses Sumney and Hayley Williams started teasing some sort of collaborative project, with the two of them posing together in matching wigs in a series of TikTok videos. Eventually, the information came out: They've made a song together. That song is called "I Like It I Like It," and it's here now. Thanks to the audio teasers, we already had some idea how the song would sound. But now that the track has arrived, it's remarkable to hear these two diving into the Prince zone with such abandon.

Moses Sumney, an artist whose work has always resisted categorization, took a break from music a few years ago to pursue things like his acting career. He's back now, and he released the Sophcore EP last year. Hayley Williams, meanwhile was recently honored by the national dance institute, and she sang backup on Turnstile's new single "Seein' Stars." We don't know whether "I Like It I Like It" is a one-off or whether Sumney and Williams have more music in the works, but they definitely have chemistry on record.

Moses Sumney co-wrote "I Like It I Like It" with quickly, quickly and co-produced it with quickly, quickly and with Rob Bisel. The track, much closer to Sumney's past music than to anything that Paramore has made, is a slow, funky fantasia of synth swooshes and syncopated thumps, and it's a rare opportunity for Hayley Williams to show that she really can sing R&B when she wants to do it. It's a very cool song, and you can hear it below.

"I Like It I Like It" is out now on TUNTUM.

