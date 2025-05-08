Watch Scissor Sisters Reunite For First Show In 13 Years

Last fall Scissor Sisters announced that they'd be going on their first tour in over a decade, marking their live return -- albeit without core member Ana Matronic -- after announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2012. The New York pop icons played a small warm-up show at Brighton’s Concorde 2 Wednesday night, celebrating 20 years of their self-titled debut album. They played a lot of songs from that album, plus a few deep cuts they hadn't played since 2005 and a couple of covers. See the full setlist and some clips from the audience below.

An absolute thrill to catch @scissorsisters’ first gig in over 12 years in Brighton last night. The tour is going to be so much fun - and Invisible Light’s in the setlist! pic.twitter.com/Vpy2Aqm7xO — Nick Levine (@mrnicklevine) May 8, 2025

SETLIST:

"Laura"

"Better Luck"

"She's My Man"

"Tits On The Radio"

"I Can't Decide"

"Lovers In The Backseat"

"Running Out"

"Take Your Mama"

"Paul McCartney"

"Fire With Fire"

"Mary"

"It Can't Come Quickly Enough"

"Sex And Violence"

"Any Which Way"

"You Gonna Want Me" (Tiga Cover)

"Comfortably Numb" (Pink Floyd Cover)

"Invisible Light"

"Let's Have A Kiki"

"Filthy/Gorgeous"

"Return to Oz"

ENCORE:

"I Don't Feel Like Dancin'”

"Music Is The Victim"