The Who Announce North American Farewell Tour

The Who played their first American shows in 1967, and they've been one of the most important rock bands on the touring circuit for the past 58 years. That time is apparently coming to an end. The Who have announced that they'll tour North America one last time, kicking off their The Song Is Over run in Florida this August. The band -- who recently fired and rehired their drummer, Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey -- made the announcement at a London press conference today. It's hard not to be skeptical at any announcement of a goodbye tour, considering how often rockers come out of retirement, and the Who previously played a North American farewell tour in 1982. But the band has only two surviving members, and they're not getting any younger. Pete Townshend is 79, and Roger Daltrey is 81. This could really be the end.

The Song Is Over Tour is named after a track from the band's 1971 album Who's Next, which they just played live for the first time. In a press release, Roger Daltrey has this to say:

Every musician’s dream in the early '60s was to make it big in the US charts. For the Who, that dream came true in 1967, and our lives were changed forever. The warmth of the American audiences over the years has been inspirational to me and reflects the feeling I remember getting after hearing the first rock records coming across the radio. Musical freedom! Rock gave us a feeling of generational rebellion. To me, America has always been great. The cultural differences had a huge impact on me, this was the land of the possible. It’s not easy to end the big part of my life that touring with the Who has been. Thanks for being there for us, and look forward to seeing you one last time.

Here's what Townshend says:

Well, all good things must come to an end. It is a poignant time. For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible. The warmth and engagement of those audiences began back in 1967 with hippies smoking dope, sitting on their blankets, and listening deeply and intensely. Music was everywhere. We all felt equal. Today, Roger and I still carry the banner for the late Keith Moon and John Entwistle and of course all of our longtime Who fans. I must say that although the road has not always been enjoyable for me, it is usually easy: the best job I could ever have had. I keep coming back. Every time I do, I meet new fans and feel new energy. Roger and I are in a good place, despite our age, eager to throw our weight behind this fond farewell to all our faithful fans, and hopefully to new ones who might jump in to see what they have been missing for the last 57 years. This tour will be about fond memories, love, and laughter. Make sure you join in.

At the moment, we don't know if the Who have any plans after this tour -- whether they'll play a similar European tour or maybe do a residency somewhere. For now, though, they've got at least a few shows left to play. Check out their dates below.

TOUR DATES:

8/16 - Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

8/19 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

8/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

8/23 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

8/26 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

8/28 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

8/30 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

9/02 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

9/04 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

9/07 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

9/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

9/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

9/21 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/23 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

9/25 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

9/28 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Starting 5/13, the Who tickets will be on sale through a Citi presale and another one for the Wholigan fan club. General public tickets go on sale 5/16 at 10AM local time, and you can find them here.