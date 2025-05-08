PJ Harvey Scores New Othello Production

PJ Harvey is headed to West End. The singer-songwriter has composed the music for Tom Morris' upcoming stage adaptation of Shakespeare's classic Othello, set to begin at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London on October 23.

Morris' Othello will star David Harewood, Toby Jones, and Caitlin Fitzgerald, who appear in a brief promo clip Harvey just shared to TikTok. You can hear some of the music in that clip too; see it below.

You can sign up for pre-sale access to Othello tickets here. Meanwhile, Harvey's onetime collaborator Thom Yorke recently worked on adapting Radiohead's Hail To The Thief into a Hamlet stage production, which will run at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre this June.