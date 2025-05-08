Skip to Content
PJ Harvey Scores New Othello Production

12:08 PM EDT on May 8, 2025

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 28: PJ Harvey during day three of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. Founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury Festival features around 3,000 performances across over 80 stages. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and iconic Pyramid Stage, the festival offers a diverse lineup of music and arts, embodying a spirit of community, creativity, and environmental consciousness. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

|Joe Maher

PJ Harvey is headed to West End. The singer-songwriter has composed the music for Tom Morris' upcoming stage adaptation of Shakespeare's classic Othello, set to begin at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London on October 23.

Morris' Othello will star David Harewood, Toby Jones, and Caitlin Fitzgerald, who appear in a brief promo clip Harvey just shared to TikTok. You can hear some of the music in that clip too; see it below.

You can sign up for pre-sale access to Othello tickets here. Meanwhile, Harvey's onetime collaborator Thom Yorke recently worked on adapting Radiohead's Hail To The Thief into a Hamlet stage production, which will run at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre this June.

@pjharveyofficial

PJ Harvey has composed the music for Tony Award-winning Director Tom Morris' stage adaptation of OTHELLO. This production of Shakespeare's psychological thriller stars David Harewood, Toby Jones and Caitlin FitzGerald, and will run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket this October. Link in profile for priority booking.

♬ original sound - PJ Harvey



