Drake’s Label Roasts Claims In His Amended Defamation Lawsuit

Drake's comeback hit "Nokia" recently went on a long trip into the upper reaches of the Hot 100, where it peaked at #2 and entered the song-of-the-summer conversation. But that doesn't mean things have gotten any more cordial between Drake and Universal Music Group, his label. In January, Drake filed a lawsuit against UMG, attempting to hold the label liable for pushing Kendrick Lamar's smash diss track "Not Like Us." Drake's lawyers argue that the song is defamatory and that "millions of people, all over the world" now believe Drake to be a pedophile because of that song. Now, Universal's legal team is pushing back.

Rolling Stone reports that Universal Music Group's lawyers recently filed a motion to dismiss Drake's amended complaint against UMG -- the one where Drake complained about the "millions of people" who think he's a pedophile. In their motion, UMG's lawyers write, "Drake’s new allegations are astonishing. The focus of Drake’s new claims -- that 'the largest audience for a Super Bowl halftime show ever' did not hear Lamar call Drake or his crew pedophiles -- betrays this case for what it is: Drake’s attack on the commercial and creative success of the rap artist who defeated him, rather than the content of Lamar’s lyrics."

When Kendrick Lamar performed "Not Like Us" at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, he opted not to use the word "pedophile," as it appears in the lyrics. Drake's amended lawsuit uses that as evidence that the song was always defamatory, but Universal's lawyers say otherwise: "Drake contends that the decision not to include the word 'pedophiles' (as used in the phrase 'certified pedophiles') in Lamar’s Super Bowl performance could only reflect that the language is defamatory, but this ignores any number of other explanations for the decision -- such as threats by Drake of additional meritless litigation. These allegations, directly aimed at chilling legitimate artistic expression safeguarded by the First Amendment and New York law... are meritless."

Universal's lawyers also made a further statement about the amended lawsuit:

Nowhere in the hundred-plus page "legal" blather written by Drake’s lawyers do they bother to acknowledge that Drake himself has written and performed massively successful songs containing equally provocative taunts against other artists. Nor do they mention that it was Drake who started this particular exchange. Apparently, Drake’s lawyers believe that when Drake willingly participates in a performative rap battle of music and poetry, he can be "defamed" even though he engages in the exact same form of creative expression... Our continuing partnership with Drake and his enduring success is a shining example. Despite his lawyers’ attempts to silence other artists and threaten the companies that work with them, we remain committed to propelling Drake’s career while maintaining our unwavering support of all our artists’ creative expression. Drake’s included.

You can read the full Rolling Stone report here.