Nicolas Cage Says People Mistake Him For Nick Cave All The Time

You, Stereogum reader, are probably well aware that Nicolas Cage and Nick Cave are two different people. But some people aren't quite as attuned to eccentric pop culture figures, and according to Cage himself, he encounters those people on a regular basis. In a new interview with The Guardian, the actor explained that he's mistaken for the Bad Seeds musician on a regular basis.

During the interview promoting his upcoming psychological thriller The Surfer, Cage was asked about meeting Cave. Cage responded:

I don’t think there’s a day that goes by where I’m not mistaken for Nick Cave. People also say: “Hey, Nic, you were great in The Hunger,” which is this great David Bowie movie [in which Cage doesn’t feature]. I do remember that Cave was very nice. We were at an animal sanctuary, I believe – I think Sealy Animal Hospital in Texas – and he was terrific. I said hello and wanted to shake his hand. I said: “Only one letter separates us – G. Nick Cave, Nic Cage.”

A couple of years ago Cave wrote about being mistaken for Cage in an edition of his Red Hand Files newsletter: "People mix me up with Nicolas Cage all the time," he said, telling an uncanny story about the two incidentally crossing paths at the Healesville Sanctuary in Victoria, Australia. Forget mixing up Cave and Cage -- is Cage getting Texas confused with rural Australia, or do the two guys just keep bumping into each other on their respective animal sanctuary world tour?