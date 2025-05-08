Hear Walter Schreifels’ Pink Floyd Cover From New Animal Shelter Benefit Comp

New York hardcore legend Walter Schreifels is the sort of character who most hardcore devotees know on a first-name basis. He's played crucial roles in tons of important bands, including Youth Of Today, Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand, and Rival Schools. These days, he's playing with reunited versions of all those bands, and he's also got a couple of tracks on a new Pink Floyd tribute compilation that raises money for he Randolph County Animal Shelter, a small no-kill animal shelter in rural Alabama.

Tom Bejgrowicz's label Iodine Recordings put together The Dogs Of Hope, the new Pink Floyd tribute, and all proceeds go to Randolph County Animal Shelter. The comp includes mostly-unreleased Pink Floyd covers from hardcore and hardcore-adjacent bands like Deadguy, Snapcase, Orange 9mm, Killswitch Engage, Jeromes Dream, and Enforced. Walter Schreifels has the compilation's opening and closing tracks, as he does both parts of "Pigs On The Wing," the opening and closing tracks from Pink Floyd's 1977 album Animals. Below, check out Schreifels' solo-acoustic take on "Pigs On The Wing (Part 1)," the Pink Floyd original, and the tracklist for The Dogs Of Hope.

<a href="https://iodinerecordings.bandcamp.com/album/the-dogs-of-hope">The Dogs of Hope by Walter Schreifels</a>

TRACKLIST:

01Walter Schreifels - "Pigs On The Wing (Part 1)"

02 Alex Skolnick - "Disruption"

03 Killswitch Engage - "Blood Upon The Ashes"

04 Snapcase - "Back To Square One"

05 Jeromes Dream - "The Seventeen Downton"

06 Death Ray Vision - "Only Wolves Remains"

07 Orange 9mm - "Pretend I'm Human (2025)"

08 Deadguy - "Makeshift Black Metal Smasher"

09 Lybica - "Phaser"

10 Roman Candle - "How To Be Considered When You're Not In The Room"

11 Drought - "Abattoir"

12 Enforced - "Radiation Sickness"

13 Taken - "D4"

14 Walter Schreifels - "Pigs On The Wing (Part 2)"

The Dogs Of Hope compilation is out 8/1 on Iodine Recordings. Read our We've Got A File On You interview with Walter Schreifels here.