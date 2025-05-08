Mike Polizze Announces New Album Around Sound: Hear “Everybody I Know”

Mike Polizze has been a mainstay of Philly's indie-rock-goes-classic-rock scene for years, both as a member of Purling Hiss, Birds Of Maya, and Watery Love and through collaborations with the likes of Kurt Vile and Rosali. He's got a new solo album called Around Sound sound on the way, and the lead single "Everybody I Know" sounds just lovely today, capturing a contentedly blissed-out but melancholy-streaked vibe that lends itself to the subject matter. Specifically, the new LP is dedicated to Polizze's daughter, and it finds him reflecting on the beauty of fatherhood and the ways being a parent can alter your perspective, as he further elaborates:

I feel so much gratitude for what has become an era of working with Jeff Zeigler (for over a decade!) and to have him at the controls again recording and co-producing Around Sound.

While there’s a tone of seriousness throughout the recording—which is just my way of navigating through this chaotic world—inside the songs there is light humor based on fatherhood. As the inscribed LP runout ("For Bug") reflects, this album is dedicated to my daughter.

Some past albums have been mindless fun (which the title Around Sound may indicate), but I have been reaching for something more reverent with this record.

There’s a bit of a theme with the record: bittersweet moments that are both solemn to almost funny. References to a little one lifting me back up with a smile or a laugh.

On "Everybody I Know," lines like "I can’t sleep" or "I don’t want to see you fall" could mean so many different things … If it sounds serious, don’t take it too seriously.