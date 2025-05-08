Waterbaby – “Amiss”

Skip to Content
waterbaby, the Stockholm musician who makes R&B-inspired indie pop and is signed to Sub Pop in the US, shared her debut EP Foam back in 2023. Today she's back with her first piece of new music since then by way of the single "Amiss," a slower ballad that sees her incorporate some orchestral influences into her lo-fi sound. The track begins with an acoustic guitar, cello, and waterbaby's muffled vocals, before it crescendoes and she ditches the effects. "Amiss" was written by waterbaby, Marcus White, and Anton Fernandez, produced by White and Fernandez, and mixed by White. Listen to it below.

