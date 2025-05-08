Lea Michele Proves She Can Read

A persistent conspiracy theory has long followed Glee actor and singer Lea Michele: Some people online believe — perhaps jokingly, perhaps seriously — that she can't read. She put that bit to a rest on Wednesday's new episode of Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast.

Late in the show, she mentions that she was on the high school debate team, offering that up as evidence that she is, in fact, literate. She said sometimes she laughs it off and other times it makes her angry:

Sometimes I think it’s crazy that people care enough about me that they would make up something … that someone has so little to do in their life in their day that they would waste it on me, is hilarious to me. And then there are moments where I f–king get so frustrated by it, because I’m one of the only women in my whole family to get accepted to college. My mother and my mother’s whole family was extremely poor from the Bronx, not very well educated, and my parents moved me from the Bronx to New Jersey to get a good education and to thrive, and I did.

She then grabbed Shane's notecards and read them aloud, verifying her ability to read. I'm sure some adherents to the conspiracy theory will find some new QAnon-style rationale to explain it away. Watch Michele vindicate herself below.