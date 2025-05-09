Watch Rilo Kiley Make Their Return To Late Night TV On Kimmel

Rilo Kiley aren't just back to the point where they're playing shows. They're back to the point where they're playing late night shows. They've got product to promote. At the beginning of this year, we learned that Rilo Kiley would return to headline this year's Just Like Heaven fest. The reunion went a lot further than that. After years of speculation, the LA indie greats announced a tour and a greatest hits album. They kicked off their tour in San Luis Obispo earlier this week, playing their first gig in 17 years. Today, the greatest hits album is out. And last night, Rilo Kiley gave their first televised performance since the Under The Blacklight album cycle.

They played an Under The Blacklight song. Last night, Rilo Kiley were musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and they busted out the opening track from their final album. They came off as total pros, as if they haven't been apart for the better part of two decades. I was a little surprised that they didn't play one of their emotional apocalypse classics, but it turns out that "Silver Lining" is the group's most-streamed song by a generous margin.

The band was sharp and clean, playing a song that ultimately doesn't sound too different from today's indie pop. Jenny Lewis had three backup singers, and she hit some powerful notes. The guys in the band all switched instruments mid-song with unshowy efficiency; I liked the bit where they busted out a triangle. This looks like a band that's in it for the long haul. Watch the performance below.

The That’s How We Choose To Remember It compilation is out now on Saddle Creek.