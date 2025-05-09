The Raincoats’ Gina Birch Announces New Album Trouble: Hear “Causing Trouble Again”

Raincoats co-founder Gina Burch is following up her 2023 solo debut album I Play My Bass Loud with a second solo LP. Trouble is dropping July, and along with the announcement we get a music video for its thesis statement and title track of sorts.

"Causing Trouble Again" is a resounding feminist manifesto as rock 'n' roll music. It finds Birch shouting out a plethora of women who've stirred shit up over the years. And in the video, co-directed by Birch and Dean Chalkey, she appears alongside many such figures including Raincoats bandmate Ana da Silva, Christine Binnie, Amy Rigby, Lora Logic, Daisy Parris, Georgina Starr, Jill Westwood, Bobby Baker, Annie Symons, Shirley O’Loughlin, and more.

For the "Causing Trouble Again" video, after hearing Bob Dylan sing about a white ladder all covered with water, I became obsessed with white ladders. I decided to use five white ladders, three with seven rungs…I realized later that this references Jacob’s Ladder and a connection from Earth to heaven, but I think I was thinking of ladders as a symbol of getting on, getting up. I wanted to have a choreographed movement with four of us with these ladders. How do we move with ladders? Do we move together, do we fight, do we dance? I also wanted to reference the wind scene from the film, The Colour of Pomegranates, and to include as many artist women from the Women in Revolt exhibition as I could. I wanted them to be troublesome, or just to shout "Causing trouble!" I ended up inviting all the artist musician women I knew who could make the shoot, and it was a fantastic meeting of great women, many of whom had never met each other before.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "I Thought I'd Live Forever"

02 "Happiness"

03 "Causing Trouble Again"

04 "Cello Song"

05 "Keep To The Left"

06 "Doom Monger"

07 "Don’t Fight Your Friends"

08 "Nothing Will Ever Change That"

09 "Hey Hey"

10 "Train Platform"

11 "Sleep" (Digital-Only Bonus Track)

Trouble is out 7/11 on Third Man. Pre-order it here.