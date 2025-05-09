Halsey & Amy Lee – “Hand That Feeds”

As of right now, the most read post on Stereogum dot com is all about Evanescence's 2003 smash "Bring Me To Life." On the recent season premiere of his show The Rehearsal last weekend, Nathan Fielder put forth the theory that the chorus of "Bring Me To Life" helped inspire Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger to pull off the Miracle On The Hudson, the famous feat where he crash-landed an airliner into a river in a heavily populated area without killing anyone. Evanescence singer Amy Lee responded to the theory, and internet magic was made. Now, Amy Lee has a brand-new single out, and it's a duet with Halsey, a singer who represents a different version of dramatic pop stardom.

Halsey and Amy Lee's new single "Hand That Feeds" has nothing to do with Nine Inch Nails, but I wouldn't be shocked if the people involved all wanted you to make that connection. Halsey, who happens to be launching a big tour tonight, is a past Nine Inch Nails collaborator, but she and Amy Lee recorded this one with producer and co-writer Jordan Fish, former keyboardist for Bring Me The Horizon. (Halsey is a longtime Amy Lee fan and cosplayed as her in the leadup to last year’s The Great Impersonator album.) The song comes from the upcoming John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina, and it's got the same goth grandeur as lots of the sleek and pulse-pounding music from the actual Wick films. (The music for Ballerina, as with the other Wick films, comes from Marilyn Manson guitarist Tyler Bate, so there's a loose NIN connection there, too.)

"Hand That Feeds" is a big, showy ballad that lets Halsey and Amy Lee do all sorts of overlapping operatic shit. It's got a heavy electronic churn -- not industrial, exactly, but close enough that you can imagine this sounding really good in a nightclub scene that turns into a gunfight. I bet Captain Sully would be into this one. Listen below.

Day 6 of counting down to The Great Impersonator, October 25th ⭐️THE GREAT IMPERSONATOR #6: AMY LEE my OG dark rock queen. TRACK 12: LONELY IS THE MUSE pic.twitter.com/gwuEQQQPBI — halsey ? (@halsey) October 12, 2024

"Hand That Feeds" is out now on Cutting Edge Music Publishing/Summit Entertainment/Columbia. From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina -- that's the full title -- arrives in theaters 6/6.