Doechii Hops On The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless (Remix)”

At the beginning of this year, the Weeknd dropped Hurry Up Tomorrow, the follow-up to 2022's Dawn FM. The pop star cinephile also hasn't given up on his film career yet. He's releasing a film of the same name on May 16, which co-stars Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. Seems like he's preparing to remind us of this big venture by dropping a new remix of his Playboi Carti collab "Timeless" featuring the extremely in-demand Doechii.

Last year's Alligator Bites Never Heal solidified Doechii as the Swamp Princess in the public eye, and lately she's been climbing the pop charts with her divisive Gotye flip "Anxiety." Here, alongside the Weeknd and Playboi Carti, she reminds us that she's always been the real deal. "I've been legit since I came out that swamp," Doechii raps on the opening verse. After this collab, I can only hope she makes an appearance in Tesfaye's bonkers upcoming film.

Listen below.