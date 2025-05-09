Broken Social Scene Offshoot CVCHE Share New Single “Bitcoin Takes A Hit,” Memecoin

It's been nearly eight years since Broken Social Scene released Hug Of Thunder, their most recent album, but the Canadian indie collective remains plenty present. "Anthems For A Seventeen-Year-Old Girl" has emerged as a kind of standard, with tons of younger indie rockers covering it, and the band has a new documentary and a tribute album on the way. Also, after all these years, Broken Social Scene have reached the point where one of their offshoots can have its own memecoin. What a heartwarming story.

Obviously, Broken Social Scene have a ton of offshoots; that's what happens when you cram dozens of people into a part-time band. The latest of those offshoots is a new quartet known as CVCHE. (It's reportedly pronounced "ceviche," but you probably figured out that it's not "church" on your own.) The group has two BSS members -- Jimmy Shaw, also of Metric, and Dave Hodge, also of Leisure Cruise. CHVCHE's membership also includes Liam O'Neill, formerly of the Stills and currently of the Kings Of Leon touring outfit, and conceptual artist Jon Morris.

CVCHE started out in 2022 to remix the Metric track "All Come Crashing," and the project represents these guys' chance to mess around with techno and vintage synths. Over the past few months, CVCHE have quietly released the singles "Welcome To CVCHE," "Eyes Of Darkness - A Novel By Dean Koontz," and "Get Fluffy." (Good titles.) Now, they've got a new track, a sleek techno instrumental called "Bitcoin Takes A Hit." According to a press release, they're also launching a new memcoin called $Fluffy. I don't understand the memecoin economy at all, so someone else will have to tell us whether this is a sketchy crypto cash-grab or whether it's a parody of sketchy crypto cash-grabs. Either way, you can hear the track below.

The self-released "Bitcoin Takes A Hit" is out now, and CVCHE's debut album Get Fluffy is on the way.