Elbow Announce Audio Vertigo Echo Elbow EP 5: Hear “Sober”

11:12 AM EDT on May 9, 2025

Today, Manchester's Elbow return with "Sober," their first single since last November's "Adriana Again." Both tracks will appear on their newly announced forthcoming EP Audio Vertigo Echo that's out June 6 via Polydor/GEFFEN. It's their fifth EP and a companion piece to their 2024 album Audio Vertigo.

Guy Garvey shared, "We are having more fun in the studio than ever before. Craig’s on fire as a producer, Pete and Alex are the coolest rhythm section working and Pot’s unpredictable rhythm guitar has started working its way into such a soulful and accomplished place. The words are all stories from my past, sometimes joyful, often dark, but all of it exciting and mostly true. It feels like we’re having another go on the Waltzers after hours.”

Listen to "Sober" below.

Audio Vertigo Echo is out 6/6 via Polydor/GEFFEN.

