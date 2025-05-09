Tyla – “Bliss”

Earlier this year, the German-South African artist WizTheMC and the producer Bees & Honey teamed up to release "Show Me Love," a pop song that draws from the South African house genre known as amapiano. South African pop star, the biggest name ever to emerge from the world of amapiano, appeared on a "Show Me Love" remix, and the song became a global hit. Now, Tyla has come out with a new track built on a "Show Me Love" sample.

Tyla recorded her new single "Bliss" with producers Nolan Lambroza, Dylan Wiggins, and NovaWav. She's been teasing the track for a while, and she debuted it at Coachella last month. The song is out now, and it's the kind of slinky, physical pop anthem that's become Tyla's trademark. Those harsh, off-kilter amapiano drums contrast so nicely with Tyla's pillowy voice. The combination reminds me of Aaliyah, and that's a high compliment. Hear "Bliss" below.

"Bliss" is a standalone single for the moment, and it's out now on FAX/Epic/Sony.