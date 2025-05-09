Racing Mount Pleasant – “Racing Mount Pleasant”

Personally, I think it's a bold move to have a self-titled single. But, sometimes, audacity is a beautiful thing to behold. Such is the case for the seven-piece group from Ann Arbor, MI named Racing Mount Pleasant. Today, they're sharing "Racing Mount Pleasant" and announcing their forthcoming debut. It's out this summer via R&R, home to fellow musical revolutionaries Dijon and Mk.Gee.

The group responsible for this revelatory single didn't come from nowhere. In fact, they've been making music together in Michigan since they were teens under the name Kingfisher, releasing one album Grip Your First, I’m Heaven Bound in 2022. This year they got a fresh start as Racing Mount Pleasant, sharing their debut single "Call It Easy" and opening for wunderkind Cameron Winter.

Both singles from Racing Mount Pleasant are sprawling with sticky choruses. Each harness the power of big band grandiosity with suspenseful drum builds and a blend of gritty garage rock that explodes with sublime tenderness from compelling saxophones. At times, that tension between grit and grandiosity reminds me of Explosions in the Sky, San Fermin, and Bon Iver. "Racing Mount Pleasant" is thrilling like a heartbeat trying to find its ground around a newfound crush. Every minute of its 5-minute run time feels deserved.

Their debut does not have a release date but is due this summer.