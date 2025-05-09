Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Racing Mount Pleasant – “Racing Mount Pleasant”

11:54 AM EDT on May 9, 2025

Personally, I think it's a bold move to have a self-titled single. But, sometimes, audacity is a beautiful thing to behold. Such is the case for the seven-piece group from Ann Arbor, MI named Racing Mount Pleasant. Today, they're sharing "Racing Mount Pleasant" and announcing their forthcoming debut. It's out this summer via R&R, home to fellow musical revolutionaries Dijon and Mk.Gee.

The group responsible for this revelatory single didn't come from nowhere. In fact, they've been making music together in Michigan since they were teens under the name Kingfisher, releasing one album Grip Your First, I’m Heaven Bound in 2022. This year they got a fresh start as Racing Mount Pleasant, sharing their debut single "Call It Easy" and opening for wunderkind Cameron Winter.

Both singles from Racing Mount Pleasant are sprawling with sticky choruses. Each harness the power of big band grandiosity with suspenseful drum builds and a blend of gritty garage rock that explodes with sublime tenderness from compelling saxophones. At times, that tension between grit and grandiosity reminds me of Explosions in the Sky, San Fermin, and Bon Iver. "Racing Mount Pleasant" is thrilling like a heartbeat trying to find its ground around a newfound crush. Every minute of its 5-minute run time feels deserved.

Listen below.

Their debut does not have a release date but is due this summer.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Theo Bleak Announces New Project Bargaining: Hear “Megan In New York”

November 19, 2025
New Music

This House Is Creaking – “Something Else”

November 19, 2025
New Music

Danny L Harle Announces New Album Cerulean Feat. Caroline Polachek, Clairo, Oklou, PinkPantheress, & More

November 19, 2025
New Music

Blacklisted Members Launch New Band Colossal Rains, Share Debut Single “Deadlights”

November 19, 2025
New Music

Girl Talk & Sauce Walka – “Real Life”

November 19, 2025
New Music

Robber Robber – “Talkback”

November 19, 2025