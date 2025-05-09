Trace Mountains – “The Line” (Feat. Hand Habits)

These days, LVL UP's Dave Benton is plenty busy with his Trace Mountains solo project. Last year, Benton released Into The Burning Blue, the album that he recorded with Japanese Breakfast's Craig Hendrix. Later this month, he'll head out on a UK tour that includes a bunch of dates with MJ Lenderman. And right now, Benton has a new Trace Mountains song that he recorded with Hand Habits' Meg Duffy.

Dave Benton wrote the new single "The Line" at the same time as the tracks on Into The Burning Blue, but he recorded it after the LP was already out. It's a bright midtempo rocker with some very vivid lyrics. Meg Duffy, the track's producer, also sings backup and plays guitar and bass. Here's how Benton describes the song:

"The Line" is a song about the distance between two people -- how sometimes that distance isn't measured in miles, but in memories, in mistakes. There's a restless heart in it, one that keeps moving just to outrun the ache. And underneath all the motion, there's a deep, stubborn kind of longing -- the kind that makes you draw a line in the sand just so you won't cross it again, even if you already know you will.

In the Alex Soard-directed video for "The Line," Dave Benton runs around the desert in White Sand, New Mexico. Below, check out that video and Trace Mountains' upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

5/27 - New York, NY @ Nightclub 101

5/29 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory *

5/30 - Brighton, UK @ CHALK *

5/31 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City *

6/01 - Glasgow, UK @ The Flying Duck

6/02 - Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket *

6/03 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz *

6/04 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom *

6/05 - London, UK @ Windmill Brixton

8/28-31 - Dorset, UK @ End Of The Road Festival

* with MJ Lenderman

"The Line" is out now on Lame-O.