Midwife – “Signs”

Denver's Madeline Johnston gave us her latest Midwife album No Depression In Heaven last fall, and today she's sharing a B-side that surely was not left off the tracklist for quality control reasons. "Signs" finds Midwife's gauzy dream-state slowcore applied to the subject of grief. It's about searching for glimpses of the people we've lost, trying to find whatever connection still remains. "I know it's not funny, but I had to laugh," she sings in one standout moment. "I remember you like that." Director Marah Herreid's video was shot around Denver, and you can watch below.