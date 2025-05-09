Watch Pearl Jam Bring Out Peter Frampton For “Black” In Nashville

Here's something fun. Pearl Jam were on the actual Lollapalooza tour in 1992, but they were not on the "Homperpalooza" episode of The Simpsons. Peter Frampton was on the "Homerpalooza" episode of The Simpsons, but he was never on the actual Lollapalooza tour. But last night in Nashville, the unlikely team of Pearl Jam and Peter Frampton joined forces.

Pearl Jam played the second of two sets at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night. Midway through their set, Eddie Vedder introduced Frampton, the '70s guitar hero and recent Rock And Roll Hall OF Fame inductee. Framton sat in on Pearl Jam's immortal 1991 power ballad "Black," and Eddie Vedder told the crowd that the song is actually named after the color of Frampton's Les Paul guitar. Frampton did a bunch of shredding on "Black," and the band added in a bit of his 1973 talkbox jam "Do You Feel Like We Do."

The combination wasn't quite as random as you might expect, since Mike McCready and Matt Cameron played on Peter Frampton's Fingerprints album in 2006. Also, Frampton and Pearl Jam are apparently great friends, too. Introducing Frampton, Eddie Vedder had lots of nice things to say about the man: "This gentleman was someone we looked up to. Before the Ramones, some of our first guitar heroes, Jimmy Page, Pete Townshend, he was right up there. It was one of the reasons why you loved live records. Later, we decided to release Bootlegs because of his influence. He's such an incredible human being on top of it." Watch fan footage of that moment below.

That is some impressive crowd-singalong action.