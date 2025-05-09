Lord Huron Announce New Album The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1: Hear “Looking Back”

Lord Huron, the hugely popular LA project led by singer-songwriter Ben Schneider, are getting ready to head out on a massive tour where people like Feist and Waxahatchee will join them as openers. This year, they've released two singles, the Kristen Stewart collab "Who Laughs Last?" and the adult alternative radio hit "Nothing I Need." You don't get any bonus points for guessing that Lord Huron also had an album in the works. Today, they're ready to unveil it.

Lord Huron's upcoming LP The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1 is coming out this summer, and the title apparently refers to the jukebox-looking device depicted in the cover art. "Who Laughs Last?" and "Nothing I Need" are both on the album, and Blonde Redhead's Kazu Makino puts in an appearance on "Fire Eternal." Album opener "Looking Back" is a low-key alt-pop song with just a hint of sinister thump in its production. Ben Schneider describes it like this: "The weight of your past can distort your present and future, the way massive celestial objects warp the fabric of the universe like a bowling ball on a trampoline. This song wonders if it’s possible to let go, or if looking back is a fundamental law of existence."

Below, check out the "Looking Back" video and the tracklist for The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Looking Back"

02 "Bag Of Bones"

03 "Nothing I Need"

04 "Is There Anybody Out There"

05 "Who Laughs Last" (feat. Kristen Stewart)

06 "The Comedian"

07 "Watch Me Go"

08 "Fire Eternal" (feat. Kazu Makino)

09 "It All Comes Back"

10 "Used To Know"

11 "Digging Up The Past"

12 "Life Is Strange"

The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1 is out 7/18 on Mercury.