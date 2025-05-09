That Mexican OT – “Baby Mad At Me” (Feat. Lil Wayne)

Bay City rapper That Mexican OT has been on a steady come-up for a couple of years, and he continues to work extremely hard. His Texas Technician mixtape was one of my favorite rap albums of last year. Since that came out, he's continued to crank out a steady stream of collaborative bangers -- songs like "1982" with Curren$y and LES, "War Wounds" with Maxo Kream and Lil Keke, and "Check Please" with Sauce Walka, Lil Jairmy, and MG Lil Bubba. A few weeks ago, he was on Texan rapper Ro$ama's single "Show Me The Money." Later this summer, That Mexican OT intends to release an album, and the rollout starts now. For his latest single, OT links up with Lil Wayne, a full-on rap superstar. He's moving up in the world.

The new song "Baby Mad At Me" is more melodic than That Mexican OT usually gets. It's a kind of mock-breakup song about not really being all that upset when a lady is mad at you. Producers Bankroll Got It and Chris Townsend build the track on a guitar line that sounds a whole lot like Sublime's "Santeria," and OT rolls pretty much every letter in the English alphabet. Lil Wayne sounds like he's having fun, and if you're not having fun on a song with That Mexican OT, you're doing it wrong. Listen below.

"Baby Mad At Me" is out now on Manifest/GoodTalk/Good Money Global/Capitol Records.