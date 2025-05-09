Garbage – “Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty”

Alt-rock legends Garbage are releasing their new album Let All That We Imagine Be The Light at the end of the month. We've already heard the single "There’s No Future In Optimism" and now they've shared another called “Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty," which calls out patriarchal bullshit.

“When I was young, I didn’t really notice how things worked,” Manson shared. “People like to shuffle older women off the lot, because you start to see the chessboard in a way you didn’t when you were younger. When you’re young, you’re wanting to get on with your life, have an adventure, do what you love, and you’re conditioned by the society that you grew up in, so a lot of the time you don’t see what’s going on. Then, as you get older, you start to see how things are stacked up against some of us – not all of us.

She continued on about her frustration with today's growing inequality: "I am outraged by the way the world treats blacks and browns and gays and trans peoples and animals and women. Living in America over the last couple of years, the absolute war on women in America is astounding. All the rights that we felt had been secured are starting to get pushed back into the Middle Ages. It is something that I can no longer tolerate silently. It’s not just infuriating, it’s alarming. It’s frightening.”

Listen to "Get Out My Face AKA Bad Kitty" below.

Let All That We Imagine Be The Light is out May 30 via tk.