NYT Games Now Lets You Play Wordle Against Laufey

The big-deal jazz-pop star Laufey is from Iceland, but she shouldn't have any problems playing English-language word games, since she partly grew up in Washington, DC. Also, pretty much everyone in Iceland speaks English anyway. Don't get cocky. Don't think you have some sort of natural advantage over Laufey. There's a reason that NYT Games made Laufey the focus of its new campaign where you can measure your scores at Wordle, Connections, Spelling Bee, and the Mini Crossword against "our most dedicated celebrity puzzlers."

Last week, Variety reported that NYT Games invited the first 100 people who signed up to use the leaderboard feature to measure scores against celebrities like Lola Tung from The Summer I Turned Pretty and Chris Perfetti from Abbott Elementary. Laufey was the one who gave the press-release quote:

With my schedule, I’m always on the go. I love New York Times Games, like Wordle and the Mini Crossword, to center myself and stay connected with my friends no matter where in the world we are, like Lola Tung. Whether we’re comparing scores or sharing hints, it’s become somewhat of a tradition and gives us daily topics to yap about. So when I heard New York Times Games was adding a leaderboard to its app, I loved the idea of bringing even more friends (and my fans!) into the mix. It’s such a fun way to stay close no matter the time zone.

She definitely said that entire paragraph in a casual, offhand manner. Not one word was written by a publicist. Anyway, Laufey apparently recently shared an invite link on her Instagram story, and her fans are mad that they can't get it to work. She's got a new single called "Tough Luck" coming out next week, and that's what she'll tell you when you make it through all the hurdles and hoops to play Wordle against her and she effortlessly whips your ass.