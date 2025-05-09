The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

5

Yung Lean - "Horses"

Yung Lean isn't new to this. While the Swedish artist is still probably best known for the music he's made as a mumbly cloud-rapper, rock has permeated his work before, whether he releases it as part of his jonatan leandoer96 side project or as a full collab album with his buddy Bladee. But the title of Lean's new album Jonatan seems to suggest that he's interested in exploring the core of who he is behind his on-the-nose rap name; "Horses," a very pretty highlight from that record, begs you to see him for who he really is, too. "Wild horses keep pulling me away from you," Lean laments on the song's refrain, as if conjuring a photonegative of that old Rolling Stones song about tireless devotion. "You'll never catch up to what I do," he continues over slowcore-inspired guitars, spinning a typical sentiment of iced-out, hip-hop braggadocio to imply that loneliness is inevitable for a guy like him. But it's not just Lil Peep cosplay: As arpeggiated strings swell in the track's latter half, it's undeniable that Lean is reaching for something bigger. —Abby