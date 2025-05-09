LSDXOXO – “Satisfy” (Feat. Shygirl)

LSDXOXO has already announced the follow-up project to his debut album DOGMA from last fall. It's a mixtape called DGTL ANML that features a stacked roster of collabs including Cobrah, VTSS, Boys Noize, Kilo Kish, River Moon, and Izzy Spears. Today, he shared the latest single called "Satisfy" featuring Shygirl. Although LSDXOXO has made several appearances at Club Shy shows around the world, the last time these two seductive sirens worked together on a record was LSDXOXO's remix for Shy's 2021 single "TASTY," off the 2020 ALIAS EP.

It's no surprise that "Satisfy" is a delicious thrill. Over rubbery bass and plasticky squeaks, LSDXOXO and Shygirl don't hold back. "Pussy in a body bag/ I'm committing homicide," he repeats on the opening verse before the chorus hypnotically whirls outward. "Bass fucking me into submission/ Baby do or die, don't leave me untouched," goes the chorus. Shy chimes in: "You know how to satisfy." It brings to mind another blunt banger about satisfaction.

“'Satisfy' is Shy & myself in our absolute naughtiest forms," LSDXOXO said of the single. "We wanted to invoke a sort of primal energy with a no holds barred delivery here, and let it be known exactly what it takes to please us. This is our instructor manual for ultimate satisfaction.”

Listen to "Satisfy" below.

DGTL ANML is out 6/13 via F.A.G/Because Music.