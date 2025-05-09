Felly – “Wildfire”

Felly is a Connecticut-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter that's lately been releasing some very pleasant songs. He has a new album Ambroxyde coming out June 27 via everwonder that he produced alongside Grammy-nominated and Mercury Prize-winning producer Gianluca Buccellati (Lana Del Rey, Arlo Parks, The Marias). He's shared the singles that feel a bit Tom Petty ("High On You"); and he's got a whisper tone that reminds me of Angelo De Augustine ("Ambroxyde"), but vocal range and composition choices are a bit like Dominic Fike ("Black Shoes"). He bounces between soft folk and rugged southern rock. Today, he's shared another single called "Wildfire" that (ironically) feels perfect to blare outside in the blossoming weather.

“‘Wildfire’ sort of became the palette for everything else on the album,” Felly shared. “It was supposed to be the first single, but then sort of tragically/ironically, the Los Angeles wildfires happened. It was yet another wake-up call that natural disasters truly are indifferent to the needs or asks of humans. But as a friend pointed out to me, after a wildfire rips through land, it leaves the soil more fertile and allows for new life to grow.”

Listen to "Wildfire" below.

Ambroxyde is out June 27 via everwonder.