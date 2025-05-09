Skip to Content
Audrey Hobert – Sue me

5:25 PM EDT on May 9, 2025

There's nothing like the high of finding a silly little pop song that makes you want to blow up your life with a smile on your face--songs that make you feel like anything is possible even if you make the boldest, stupidest mistake of your life. Such is the case when I heard "Sue Me" by Audrey Hobert for the first time today. It's a care-free sugary pop track that feels like Sky Ferreira's "Lost In My Bedroom" had a sleepover with Taylor Swift's "Style."

"Sue Me" is the first single that Audrey Hobert has shared under her own name. "It was the fifth song I ever wrote alone and one of the first I made with my producer Ricky Gourmet. I was with Ricky the week after I had slept with my ex, who I knew still had feelings for me," she shared.

Although it's her first proper single, Hobert is not new to the industry. She's childhood best friends with Gracie Abrams and co-wrote the smash hit "That's So True." She also helped write “I Love You, I’m Sorry” and “Risk," both of which Hobert directed the music videos for.

With open arms, we welcome this new pop girlie. Watch the video for "Sue Me" below.

