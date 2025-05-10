Boy Hits Car Concert Canceled After Truck Hits Venue

On Friday (May 9), Boy Hits Car were slated to play a single release show at Los Angeles' Whisky A Go Go to celebrate their new album Mind Elevation. However, the alt-rock band's show was canceled due to a dump truck crashing into the music venue hours before.

Luckily, no one was hit in the accident. A witness told ABC7, "I was running away from it all the way from the top of the hill. The truck was chasing me, almost killing me."

Another witness, Evan Lindley, said, "We heard crazy crunching and squealing from up the hill, and we both were kind of just standing there, waiting to figure out what it was. And then we saw the truck go through the gates there and smash through the cars, and it hit the building."

Investigators say the brakes seem to have failed. Nobody was in the truck when it happened. On Instagram, Boy Hits Car wrote: