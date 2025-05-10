Steve Albini’s Estate Launches Sale Of His Archives

This week marks one year since the death of Steve Albini. On Friday (May 9), the legendary recording engineer's estate launched a sale of his archives, including books, records, CDs, shirts, flyers, zines, and more.

“Steve pursued many fields of interest, and most of them are represented somewhere in his collections," the site says. "All items purchased are accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity from the collection’s administrator, Byron Coley, and the proceeds are directed towards Steve’s estate. All materials are guaranteed authentic, and listings are updated on a weekly basis.”

Albums for sale include Elvis Costello, the Buzzcocks, Can, Burzum, the Dead C, Urge Overkill, Didjits, Jon Spencer, and more. See it all here.