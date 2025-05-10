Skip to Content
Watch Waxahatchee & Brennan Wedl Cover Kathleen Edwards In Nashville

11:19 AM EDT on May 10, 2025

Waxahatchee is currently on tour, playing headline shows and opening for Wilco. On Friday (May 9), she played Tennessee at the Pinnacle and had Brennan Wedl join her for a cover of Kathleen Edwards' "Six O'Clock News."

Last year, we named Wedl an Artist To Watch thanks to her great songs "Heartland" and “Fake Cowboy.” Katie Crutchfield shouted out her music in her Substack and Wedl played the Waxahatchee & Friends event at Willie Nelson’s Luck Ranch a couple of months ago. See a clip from Friday below.
