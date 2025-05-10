The Simpsons did a ska episode. On Sunday (May 4), episode 16 of season 36 aired and starred a character named Maximillian von Wonthelm, who's a member of a ska band called the Skankfurters. It featured music cues from Hepcat.

The episode is called “Stew Lies" and Maximillian von Wonthelm was designed by cartoonist Sam Grinberg and voiced by Hank Azaria. Ska serves as the music for a car chase, and there's also a Guy Fieri parody character who eats too-spicy Des Moines ramen.

Fun fact: co-founding No Doubt keyboardist Eric Stefani (Gwen’s brother) worked as an animator for the show in the band’s early ska years. He’d left the band by the time they played Homerpalooza.

See clips from the episode below.

