Watch HEALTH’s Frontman Join Bad Omens At Sonic Temple

Earlier this week, HEALTH returned with the Chelsea Wolfe collab "MEAN." On Thursday (May 8), the Los Angeles band's frontman Jake Duzsik joined mainstream metal band Bad Omens during their Sonic Temple set to perform their song "The Drain."

Bad Omens and HEALTH teamed up for "The Drain" last year along with SWARM for their compilation album CONCRETE JUNGLE [THE OST]. They first did the song live together at Sick New World last year. Duzsik also clarified in a clip about their tour, "If you see me after the show and you're compelled to say hi, please don't." Watch him sing with Bad Omens below.