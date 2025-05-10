Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch HEALTH’s Frontman Join Bad Omens At Sonic Temple

3:33 PM EDT on May 10, 2025

Earlier this week, HEALTH returned with the Chelsea Wolfe collab "MEAN." On Thursday (May 8), the Los Angeles band's frontman Jake Duzsik joined mainstream metal band Bad Omens during their Sonic Temple set to perform their song "The Drain."

Bad Omens and HEALTH teamed up for "The Drain" last year along with SWARM for their compilation album CONCRETE JUNGLE [THE OST]. They first did the song live together at Sick New World last year. Duzsik also clarified in a clip about their tour, "If you see me after the show and you're compelled to say hi, please don't." Watch him sing with Bad Omens below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Bob Dylan Covered A Recent Van Morrison Song That Nobody Knows In Belfast

November 21, 2025
News

Robyn Is Playing Brooklyn On New Year’s Eve

November 21, 2025
News

The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Says He No Longer Speaks To Bandmate Nick Valensi

November 21, 2025
News

Talib Kweli Addresses Frustrating Incidents On Black Star’s European Tour

November 21, 2025
News

Fugees’ Pras Michel Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison

November 20, 2025
News

Robyn Gives “Dopamine” Its Live Debut At First Show In Six Years

November 20, 2025