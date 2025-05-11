Watch Turnstile Perform Never Enough Songs Live For The First Time At Free Hometown Show

Turnstile's new album Never Enough is arriving next month. Before it's out, the Baltimore hardcore band has a few of US shows planned, including stops in Los Angeles, Oxnard, and Brooklyn. Last night they did live debuts of some of the LP singles during an epic free hometown show at the Wyman Park Dell, where there was apparently no barricades, no security, free water, and ample opportunities to donate to Healthcare For The Homeless.

Turnstile played Never Enough's title track, along with songs called "Seein' Stars" and "Birds," but they also played a bunch of songs from 2021's Glow On. It looks like it was a blast, and you can see some audience clips and the full setlist below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJg_WcJR7IN/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Turnstile debuting “Never Enough” at their hometown pre-release show in Baltimore’s Wyman Park?: Josh Sisk pic.twitter.com/rDwrgwYFdm — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) May 11, 2025

SETLIST:

"NEVER ENOUGH" (Live Debut)

"T.L.C." (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)

"ENDLESS"

"UNDERWATER BOI"

"Come Back For More" (Intro)

"Fazed Out"

"7"

"Keep It Moving"

"Pushing Me Away"

"Real Thing"

"HOLIDAY"

"DON'T PLAY"

"FLY AGAIN"

"Drop"

"ALIEN LOVE CALL"

"MYSTERY"

"BLACKOUT"

"SEEIN' STARS" (Live Debut)

"BIRDS" (Live Debut)