Watch Vampire Weekend Cover Their Generation’s Indie Hits At Just Like Heaven 2025

Since they began touring their latest album Only God Was Above Us, Vampire Weekend have been enjoying doing multiple shortened covers toward the end of their sets. Those are usually audience requests, performed unpracticed with various degrees of success. Last night they headlined Just Like Heaven at Pasadena's Brookside Park, a festival known for booking 2000s/2010s indie hitmakers. And so instead of taking requests, Vampire Weekend did a "salute to indie," covering their blog-rock peers in Phoenix ("Lisztomania"), Tame Impala ("The Less I Know the Better"), Beach House ("Space Song"), Grizzly Bear ("Two Weeks"), and TV On The Radio ("Wolf Like Me").

Ezra Koenig gave a bit of a disclaimer before "The Less I Know The Better," telling the crowd: "A friend of mine said that Tame Impala's not an indie band. He said they were psychedelic rock. Well, if my friend is correct, and I'm not sure he is, but if he's correct: you don't have to be an indie band to make an indie banger." Save for Tame, all of the artists Vampire Weekend covered yesterday have played Just Like Heaven in the past, with TVOTR even taking the stage yesterday ahead of them (and playing "Wolf Like Me" too). The festival also featured the likes of the recently-reunited Rilo Kiley, Empire Of The Sun, Bloc Party, the Drums, and the Sounds, the latter of which played their set with Shiny Toy Guns’ Carah Faye filling in on vocals because Maja Ivarsson had visa issues. Watch videos of VW, and Shiny Toy Sounds, below.