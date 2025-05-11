Usher’s Cherry Feeding Stunt Hit A Few Snags

At some point in the past couple of years, Usher has started hand-feeding cherries to female fans in the crowd at his shows. It's a simple enough gag, but it's made multiple headlines: Last month, rumors spread that one cherry recipient was leaving her husband due to her spicy public moment with Usher, but she later cleared the air by saying she hadn't spoken to the singer since the show and she wasn't even married anyway. A few shows later, Usher apologized to the crowd at his Abu Dhabi show, saying he couldn't feed cherries due to the UAE's strict public decency laws. Many awkward moments have occurred due to Usher's cherry-feeding frenzy.

For example, a couple of weeks ago a clip went viral of Usher declining to feed cherries to a girl because he thought she was 16. He misheard her, but even after she corrected him to say she was 19, Usher gave the cherries to the girl's friend to feed her on his behalf. Good call! Last Monday, Usher performed at the Met Gala and fed cherries to Sabrina Carpenter, who (as of today!) is the very legal age of 26. Afterwards on Instagram, she posted a screenshot of text from her puzzled dad about the moment, to which Usher jokingly apologized in the comments: "Apologies Mr. Carpenter."

Then, on Wednesday in London, Usher went to feed cherries to a superfan who had Usher's name tattooed on her arm. She couldn't eat the cherry, though, because she was allergic. See clips of the moments below.