Twenty One Pilots Fan Steals Band’s Drum After Manchester Concert

You can't just grab something off the stage during a show. Duh. This is a common-sense rule, and it's part of the social contract between performer and audience. But it's increasingly clear that some audience members either don't know or don't care about that particular rule. A few weeks ago, for instance, the vaporwave artist George Clanton got theatrically pissed because someone at a show walked away with his vintage Hard Rock Café shirt. He was right to be mad! You can't do that! On Sunday night, someone one-upped that T-shirt thief and walked away from a Twenty One Pilots show with an entire customized drum.

Last night, Twenty One Pilots played at Manchester's AO Arena, and they were down one drum at the end of the night. You almost have to respect the bugnuts boldness of this absurd act. After the gig, someone was just walking through the arena, holding what's clearly a customized drum with confetti sticking to it. There's video of it and everything. People are like, "I really don't think you should take that," but nobody steps in to stop the heist.