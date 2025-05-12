Skip to Content
Bad Bunny & Fuerza Regida Make Chart History: For The First Time America’s Top Two Albums Are Spanish-Language

9:55 AM EDT on May 12, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Bad Bunny performs onstage at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

|Kevin Winter/Getty Images

For the first time in history, the top two albums on the all-genre Billboard 200 are Spanish language. Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which came out in January, returned to the No. 1 spot this week after its vinyl release, while Fuerza Regida's new album 111XPANTIA debuts at No. 2, their highest-charting album yet. 111XPANTIA is also the highest-charting Spanish-language album by a duo or group, and the highest-charting regional Mexican music album in history.

Moreover, Debí Tirar Más Fotos sold 48,000 vinyl copies, about 4,000 more than the Swedish band Ghost sold last week to break the modern hard record vinyl sales record. Bad Bunny also now holds the record for the largest vinyl sales week for a Latin album since Luminate began tracking those sales in 1991, a record previously held byKali Uchis’ Orquídeas.

