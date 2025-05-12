Watch The Armed Debut New Music With Prostitute In Detroit

Wow, that headline really calls out for clarification, doesn't it? On Saturday night, the Armed played new music with the band Prostitute, the Michigan noise-rockers who appeared in our Band To Watch column earlier this year. The Armed did not hire a sex worker and then perform new music with them. That would've been a weird thing to do. The Armed is also a band. Maybe I should clarify that, too.

The Armed, the muscular-in-all-senses Detroit rock brigade, released their Everlasting Gaze EP last fall, and they also suffered a setback when they had to cancel their fall tour. But now, the Armed are ramping up again. Earlier this year, they covered the Stooges while opening for Bernie Sanders at one of his Fighting Oligarchy rallies. On Saturday, the Armed opened for another New England luminary who was visiting their hometown. Converge headlined Detroit's Lincoln Factory, and the Armed joined a sick bill that also included Harm's Way, Cloud Rat, Dead Heat, and Moral Pollution. Now, that's a show. During their set, the Armed debuted a couple of new songs, including one with Prostitute. The band Prostitute.

The videos from the Armed's set are beautifully chaotic, with at least one member of the band stagediving at pretty much every moment. During their set, the Armed debuted a new number called "Well Made Play." Later on, Prostitute leader Moe Kazra joined the band to scream through "Broken Mirror," another new one. Both songs sound sick, and the videos make the show look like an extremely fun place to be. Below, check out the footage and the setlist, via Setlist.fm.

@stereogum Last night Detroit hardcore collective the Armed debuted songs from a new album at a hometown gig supporting Converge at Lincoln Factory #theArmed #hardcore ♬ original sound - stereogum

SETLIST:

01 "Night City Aliens"

02 "All Futures"

03 "Well Made Play" (new song)

04 "Fortune's Daughter"

05 "Liar"

06 "Future Drugs"

07 "Broken Mirror" (new song)

08 "Big Shell"

09 "Forever Scum"