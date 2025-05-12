Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis Launches “Concert-Friendly” Canned Coffee Brand

The members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers aren't so into drugs and alcohol these days, but frontman Anthony Kiedis apparently still has at least one beverage-related vice: coffee. Now he's following Green Day's lead and launching a coffee company of his own called JOLENE with his longtime friend Shane Powers (of Survivor: Panama and Tyler, The Creator Cherry Bomb narration fame). Live Nation is an equity investor in JOLENE, and the cans of joe will be available at its festivals and 40 of its amphitheaters.

“Shane shouted at me down the sidewalk ‘Let’s do something!’ I shouted back ‘how ’bout coffee’? He said ‘done,’" Kiedis said about the product's genesis, according to Billboard. "I have no idea about business," the singer added in an interview with Forbes. "We weren’t going to come up with a computer chip for alien intelligence. Instead we decided to get in a kitchen and figure out the best possible approach to selling coffee." JOLENE beans are sourced from an all-female co-op in Peru.

Live Nation's agreement with JOLENE is similar to the one they inked with canned water company Liquid Death back in 2021. JOLENE comes in two flavors, cold brew and oat milk latte, and can be consumed on its own or in one of four signature cocktails at those Live Nation venues. Not a bad idea! Some of us get sleepy at the gig! It's also available online starting today. A 12-pack of black cans costs $32.99 and oat milk latte $35.99.