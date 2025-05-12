Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Daryl Hall Rejects “Yacht Rock” Designation: “A Fucking Joke By Two Jerk-Offs”

11:47 AM EDT on May 12, 2025

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

|Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Yacht rock is not a real genre of music. It's a label that was retroactively applied to a certain form of smooth, mellow '70s and '80s pop music, and it comes from a series of comedy videos that started in the '00s. Some of the artists depicted on that series, like Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins, have embraced the term, playing yacht rock tours and appearing in the HBO documentary on the subject. Others, like Steely Dan's Donald Fagen, are not into it. Add Daryl Hall to the latter group.

The music that Daryl Hall made with his extremely estranged ex-partner John Oates often appears in yacht rock playlists, and Hall was portrayed as an antagonist figure in the old Yacht Rock videos. Now, Hall is saying how he feels about that, and he's not holding back. In the most recent episode of the Rick Rubin-produced Broken Record podcast, Hall talks to interviewer Justin Richmond. As American Songwriter reports, Hall takes that opportunity to go in on the entire idea of yacht rock:

This is something I don't understand. First of all, yacht rock was a fucking joke by two jerk-offs in California, and suddenly it became a genre. I don't even understand it. I never understood it... It’s just R&B, with maybe some jazz in there. It’s mellow R&B, smooth R&B. I don’t see what the yacht part is...

People misjudged us because they couldn’t label us... They always came up with all this kind of crap, soft rock and yacht rock and all this other nonsense. And none of it, none of it really describes anything that I do, really.

I really thought that Daryl Hall could go for that, but it turns out he can't.

UPDATE: Questlove chimed in on Stereogum’s Instagram. He thinks that ship has sailed.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

The Time Drummer Jellybean Johnson Dead At 69

November 22, 2025
News

Geese Break Out “Killing My Borrowed Time” And Meet Mr. Met At Hometown Tour Closer

November 22, 2025
News

Billy Corgan Kicks Off Orchestral Mellon Collie Residency At Lyric Opera

November 22, 2025
News

Olivia Dean Blasts “Disgusting” Ticketmaster & AEG Over Resale Prices, Companies Respond

November 21, 2025
News

Billy Strings Brought Bluegrass Brilliance To Colbert

November 21, 2025
News

Bob Dylan Covered A Recent Van Morrison Song That Nobody Knows In Belfast

November 21, 2025