CBGB Festival Coming To Brooklyn With Iggy Pop, Jack White, Johnny Marr, & More

The Lower Manhattan nightclub CBGB, one of the more important venues in the history of punk rock, has been defunct for years. But the CBGB name carries weight, and that name has once again been affixed to a music festival.

Although a previous iteration of CBGB Music & Film Festival took place in venues across NYC from 2012-2014, a revived and revised CBGB Festival, presented by local promoter the Bowery Presents, will take place in one spot this Sept. 27. Rather than Manhattan, where the venue stood, it will be held in Brooklyn at Under The K Bridge Park, the outdoor festival space that has hosted a number of other big events lately.

Headlining the fest will be Iggy Pop, in his first NYC show in almost a decade, and Jack White. Also on deck is a mix of young and veteran punk and indie bands: the current iteration of the Sex Pistols, Johnny Marr, Lunachicks, Marky Ramone, the Damned, Melvins, Gorilla Biscuits, Murphy’s Law, Cro-Mags, the Linda Lindas, Lambrini Girls, Destroy Boys, Angel Du$t, Scowl, Pinkshift, Teen Mortgage, YHWH Nailgun, Soul Glo, and Lip Critic.

You can register here for access to a presale beginning this Thursday, May 15 at 10 a.m. ET. Public onsale begins 24 hours later, on Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. ET. New York residents under 25 can purchase an allotment of "Young Punk" tickets for $73 (CBGB opened in 1973) at the Music Hall of Williamsburg this Saturday, May 17 at 12 p.m. ET. The "Young Punk" tickets are limited to 350 (CBGB's original capacity was 350).