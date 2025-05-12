Fan Who Paid $12,495 To Be Gene Simmons’ Roadie Says It Was Worth It

KISS bassist Gene Simmons is not the type to let a sucker-ass fan go unexploited. For decades, Simmons has figured out innovative, skeezy new ways to make a buck off his band's music and image -- Todd McFarlane KISS toys, a KISS Kasket, a KISS-themed pro wrestler, whatever. For his latest stunt, Simmons is selling life experiences, including the chance to act as his personal assistant and his band's roadie. People usually get paid for those jobs, but Simmons found people willing to pay him $12,495 to fill the position. And apparently, one fan who paid all that money was totally happy with the purchase, so it's a happy ending for all concerned.

There was a lot of disbelief and outrage at the news that Gene Simmons was charging money to work for him. Simmons attempted to defend the idea, claiming that he had to charge that much, as touring insurance costs have gone up because "everybody sues everybody for no reason." Now, Mark Yarm has written a New York Times piece about Dwayne Rosado, a retired correctional officer from Middletown, New York. Rosado bought the Gene Simmons roadie experience for himself and his young son, and he says it was worth it.

Rosado, who was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, paid for himself and his son Zach to be roadies for Simmons' recent show at New Jersey's Count Basie Center For The Arts. He says, "This is what I choose to spend my money on... You only live once, and I want to experience life. I’m not going to die with a lot of money. I’m going to die happy."

Talking to the Times, Gene Simmons agrees with the position that it's Dwayne Rosado's money and he can do what he wants with it: "There’s free market, supply and demand. People want to do it, you do it. You buy a Rolls because you want a Rolls, but a Volkswagen will get you there, too."

Mark Yarm tagged along for the entire experience and reported on it. Apparently, Simmons had some light critique for the original song, "Dad's A Dork," that Zach Rosado played at soundcheck. He also told Zach the story about how he lost his virginity, and Zach got bored when Simmons explained the importance of forming an LLC. The two Rosados apparently didn't do much actual roadie work, though Zach did bring Simmons "a red Solo cup full of cream, a prop in an extremely off-color bit."

Yarm ends the story with this quote from Dwayne Rosado: "Nothing can beat tonight. It’s cemented in Kisstory now, because it’s going to be on YouTube and everything else. So I’ll get to look back and see that moment forever." Read the Times story here.